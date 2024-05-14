Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $2.14 Million Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.25% of Kura Sushi USA worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRUS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 1.3 %

KRUS stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.87. 204,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,189. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.05. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

