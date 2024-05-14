Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded up $27.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,772.85. 197,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,088. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,550.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3,445.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

