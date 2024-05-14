Nicholas Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840,120 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

