Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,262,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,215,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

