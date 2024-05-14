Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 131.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,483 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 83.1% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.89. 14,497,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,712,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $62.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.