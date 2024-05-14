Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $682,000 in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,864 shares of company stock worth $539,979 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.11. 161,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $122.99. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

