Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes $1.23 Million Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 581,765 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,774,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EYPT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. 1,091,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

