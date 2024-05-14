XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 235.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 17.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,542. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.07. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

