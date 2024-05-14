T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $162.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,803. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $3,226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,337,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,264,862. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

