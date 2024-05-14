Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $740,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 149,847 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,899,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $646,149,000 after purchasing an additional 268,923 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,553,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.14. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,073. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

