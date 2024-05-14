Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 147 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.7 %

DLTR stock opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.