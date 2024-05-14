Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 2,317.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 51,903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sony Group by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SONY opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONY. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

