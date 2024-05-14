Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after acquiring an additional 210,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,596,000 after purchasing an additional 124,080 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,367,000 after purchasing an additional 999,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,120 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.29. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

