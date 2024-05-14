Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $206.04 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.74.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.