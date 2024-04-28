Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $117.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

