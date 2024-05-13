InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the April 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,894,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INND remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,479,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,922,094. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

