Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Short Interest Update

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the April 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Fresh2 Group Trading Down 1.3 %
FRES traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,007. Fresh2 Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.
About Fresh2 Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fresh2 Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh2 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh2 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.