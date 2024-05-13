TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TC Biopharm Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 367,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,733. TC Biopharm has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
About TC Biopharm
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TC Biopharm
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.