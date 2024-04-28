iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.99. 857,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,033. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.20 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.14 and its 200 day moving average is $307.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

