Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.01. 2,690,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,700. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

