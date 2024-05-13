Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 195.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,195 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,932,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,666,000 after buying an additional 2,933,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.83. 15,716,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,389,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

