Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is TI Trust Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $76.21 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,042. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

