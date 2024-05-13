Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 6,543 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 3,241.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 414.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.52. 10,039,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,116,442. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
