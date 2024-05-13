Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 264,427 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 323.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,427 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FNDE stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,010. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

