Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %

ELV stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $538.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,380. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $516.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.06. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $543.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

