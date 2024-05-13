Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.17. 344,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,295. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $983.55 million, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.