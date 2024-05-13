TI Trust Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

TI Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.50. 2,167,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

