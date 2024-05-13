Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded by Williams Trading to “Buy”

Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Williams Trading currently has $16.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

WWW has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of WWW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.05. 1,656,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $8,060,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 493.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 193,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 161,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 142,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 255,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

