Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,219,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 824,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,662,000 after buying an additional 562,259 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27,671.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,605,000 after buying an additional 477,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,764,000 after buying an additional 403,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 53.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 941,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,753,000 after purchasing an additional 329,543 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.91. 2,125,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average of $178.96. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

