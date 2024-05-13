LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPSN. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.33.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 8,587,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. Equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivePerson

In other news, Director William Wesemann purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $40,411 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Barclays PLC raised its position in LivePerson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 755,945 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Featured Stories

