Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,814,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

