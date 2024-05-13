Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.