Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Lowered to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 2,057,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. Analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

