Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.56.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,447. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 223.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,248,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 279,689 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 118,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.