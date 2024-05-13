Citigroup Raises Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $38.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 385,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,586. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.