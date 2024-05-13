Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock traded down $12.31 on Thursday, hitting $332.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,218. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $144.45 and a 1 year high of $352.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,114 shares of company stock worth $14,946,495 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,433,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $87,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $81,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,151,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.