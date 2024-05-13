Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Rises By 118.8%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the April 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,290. Kirin has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

