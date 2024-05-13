Forum Financial Management LP Buys 1,299 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.8 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,571. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $104.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

