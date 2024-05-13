Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Target Hospitality Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ TH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.56. 264,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,638. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.80.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
