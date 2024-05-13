Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.56. 264,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,638. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 664.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Report on TH

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.