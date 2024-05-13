Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Grows By 129.2%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the April 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FSNUY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,519. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.