Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Grows By 129.2%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the April 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of FSNUY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,519. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $8.38.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
