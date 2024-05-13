Short Interest in Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Increases By 125.9%

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the April 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global Gas Trading Up 3.9 %

HGAS stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.34. 32,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,895. Global Gas has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57.

Get Global Gas alerts:

About Global Gas

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Global Gas Corporation produces and supplies industrial gas for private and publicly-funded hydrogen development and carbon recovery projects. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.