GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 1.5%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $162.64 and last traded at $164.83. Approximately 906,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,801,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

