GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 1.5%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $162.64 and last traded at $164.83. Approximately 906,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,801,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.
GE Vernova Stock Down 3.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.