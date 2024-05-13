ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 4.1% Higher

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as 115.28 and last traded at 113.32. 6,935,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 14,013,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at 108.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 91.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 119.00 and its 200-day moving average price is 92.06.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

