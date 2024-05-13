Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $338.54 and last traded at $340.06. 58,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 355,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock valued at $14,946,495. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.