TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Short Interest Up 23.3% in April

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 524,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TOWN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 211,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. TowneBank's revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 43,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in TowneBank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2,973.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

