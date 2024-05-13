CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.9%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $317.12 and last traded at $318.01. 502,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,403,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.76.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

