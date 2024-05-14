Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,066 shares of company stock worth $52,199,975. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

CDNS opened at $284.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.92 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

