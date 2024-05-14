Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 246 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,697,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $202.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.43 and a 52-week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.25%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

