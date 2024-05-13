TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 59,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 43,369 shares.The stock last traded at $20.88 and had previously closed at $20.65.

TXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.18.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -39.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 51,752 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $951,719.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,611,107.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 117,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,284 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth $4,346,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

