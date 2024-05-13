Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 3.5%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.85. 238,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,682,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,793,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 403,449 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 169,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

